Man hurt in attack, 12 booked for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

A group of persons attacked a house and injured one person at Mandiala village falling under the Chatiwind police station here three days ago. An old enmity was cited as the reason behind the attack. They also indulged in firing following which the police booked around 12 persons on charges of murder bid and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Among those booked were identified as Amritpal Singh, Nishan Singh, Gopi and Kaka Singh, all residents of the same village. Further probe was on to identify the remaining attackers.

The complainant, Kulwinder Singh, told the police that on Saturday night he along with his family was going to bed after dinner when the accused along with their unidentified accomplices started banging at their gate. He said he went upstairs and saw the accused. On seeing him, the accused fired at him. He said he saved himself by hiding behind the wall. He said they shot at the shutter of the adjoining shop.

They also pelted stones and bricks which hit his brother Vijay. Later, they fled while threatening them with dire consequences.

ASI Angrej Singh, investigating officer, said an old enmity was the reason behind the attack though further investigations were in progress. He said a case under Sections 307, 323, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act was registered against them. He said raids were on to nab the suspects.