Man hurt in firing at border village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 28

One person was injured in the border village of Wan Tara Singh on Tuesday night when three armed persons opened fire at him from close range. The injured has been identified as Karanbir Singh. He is under treatment at a private hospital in Bhikhiwind.

The Khalra police said on the basis of the statement of Nishan Singh, victim’s father, two persons Dilbag Singh and Inderjit Singh, besides their unidentified accomplice, had been booked.

Nishan told the police that Dilbag had a verbal duel with his son Karanbir on Tuesday. The suspects came armed at of Karanbir’s residence and asked him to come out. When he came out, the suspects opened fire at him.

