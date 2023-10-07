 Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

A matrimonial dispute took an ugly turn when the girl’s family barged into the house of her in-laws and indulged in firing in Majitha area here yesterday.

The incident left a relative of the girl’s husband with injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons and he had to be rushed for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have booked around 20 persons on charges of criminal house trespass, causing grievous injuries and under provisions of the Arms Act. No arrest has been made in the case till now, said police, while adding that raids were on to nab the accused.

Among those booked are Ribika, her mother Rajjo, father Sahib Masih, brothers Sajan, Robin, Satta and Maqbool, all residents of Nava Pind village in Batala.

The complainant Rinku, a resident of Majitha, told the police that he was married to Ribika around two years ago. He said that some months after their marriage, she started quarrelling with his family as his sister Rimpi and her husband Vijay also lived with them. Around 15 days ago, she left the house and went to her parents, he said.

Rinku said that 12 days ago, his mother Sarabjit Kaur died. He alleged that his wife and her family did not visit them during this period. He said yesterday she called him and said that she was coming over and would live there only. He told her not to come as she and her family had not visited them when his mother had died.

According to Rinku, the accused barged into his house in the evening and entered into a scuffle. He said one of unknown accused hit his brother-in-law Vijay with a sharp weapon leaving him injured. Then the accused Sajan took out a pistol and started firing in the air leading to panic and tension. The accused later fled from the spot.

20 persons booked

The incident left a relative of the girl's husband with injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons and he had to be rushed for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have booked around 20 persons on charges of criminal house trespass, causing grievous injuries and under provisions of the Arms Act. No arrest has been made in the case till now, said police, while adding that raids were on to nab the accused.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Canada evacuates diplomats from Delhi to Southeast Asia: Report

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin couple, 2 children found dead inside home in US; police launches homicide probe

3
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

4
World

Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

5
Amritsar

4 dead as fire breaks out at pharmaceutical factory in Punjab's Amritsar

6
Delhi

NewsClick row: Funds came from China to disrupt India’s sovereignty, claim Delhi Police in FIR

7
Sports

India thrash Japan 5-1 to reclaim Asian Games gold in men’s hockey, qualify for Paris Olympics

8
Delhi

Delhi liquor scam: ED summons 2 associates of Sanjay Singh for questioning

9
Sports

Historic feat for India at Asian Games; set to cross 100-medal mark for first time ever

10
Trending

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Hina Khan seek one week's time for appearance before ED in Mahadev betting app scam

Don't Miss

View All
Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police
Diaspora

Eight Sikh youths in Canada charged with firearms-related offences: Police

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%
Chandigarh

Chandigarh gets green crematorium, to cut wood usage by 60%

‘Golden girl’ Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot
Punjab

'Golden girl' Sift Kaur given rousing welcome in Faridkot

3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Top News

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India scripts history, touches 100-medal tally in Asian Games

India claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th meda...

Hockey gold, India’s ton

Asian Games: Hockey gold, India's ton

In best-ever Asiad performance, India’s medal tally to cross...

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Supreme Court lets Bihar use caste survey data

Puts state govt on notice over validity of exercise

55% seats vacant, Punjab tech colleges move SC

55% seats vacant, Punjab technical colleges move Supreme Court

CDS: New disability pension norms will aid genuine cases

New disability pension norms will aid genuine cases: CDS General Anil Chauhan


Cities

View All

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

2 youths shot at, hurt in robbery bid in Amritsar

3 mobile snatchers held within 4 hours in Amritsar

4 die of asphyxia in Amritsar factory fire

223 farmers penalised for stubble burning, over Rs 5 lakh recovered as fine

Youth attacked with sword, hospitalised

VB raids on house of Manpreet’s gunman

VB raids on house of Manpreet Badal’s gunman

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

Petrol 2-wheeler registration halted in Chandigarh

SI, constable caught taking Rs 2.5 lakh in bribe

2 students die by suicide

Tricity a step closer to having Metro; RITES presents its inception report

Dip in maternal antibodies in infants to resist measles: PGI study

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Modi govt using ED, CBI to suppress Opposition: Kejriwal

Ballabgarh-Palwal Metro project in cold storage

Expert stresses need to decolonise art history

Two factories making spurious spices busted

Man held for inflammatory posts over Nuh

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

13 years on, former PSPCL Deputy CE booked by VB

AAP leaders stage dharna over Sanjay Singh’s arrest

Punjab Govt allows farmers another week to remove sand from fields

2 get life sentence for double murder

Marginal farmer’s daughters win gold medals in Khedan Watan Punjab Dian

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Missing youth’s body found in Ganda Nullah

AAP protests arrest of MP Sanjay Singh

Meeting reviews progress of project

Man violates minor, nabbed

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

MGNREGA workers stage protest in Nabha over pending demands; traffic hit

Patiala district logs 10 new cases

Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

PSPCL union ends protest

Four cell phones recovered from Patiala Central Jail