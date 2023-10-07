Man injured as girl’s family fire shots at her in-laws in Majitha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 6

A matrimonial dispute took an ugly turn when the girl’s family barged into the house of her in-laws and indulged in firing in Majitha area here yesterday.

The incident left a relative of the girl’s husband with injuries caused by sharp-edged weapons and he had to be rushed for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have booked around 20 persons on charges of criminal house trespass, causing grievous injuries and under provisions of the Arms Act. No arrest has been made in the case till now, said police, while adding that raids were on to nab the accused.

Among those booked are Ribika, her mother Rajjo, father Sahib Masih, brothers Sajan, Robin, Satta and Maqbool, all residents of Nava Pind village in Batala.

The complainant Rinku, a resident of Majitha, told the police that he was married to Ribika around two years ago. He said that some months after their marriage, she started quarrelling with his family as his sister Rimpi and her husband Vijay also lived with them. Around 15 days ago, she left the house and went to her parents, he said.

Rinku said that 12 days ago, his mother Sarabjit Kaur died. He alleged that his wife and her family did not visit them during this period. He said yesterday she called him and said that she was coming over and would live there only. He told her not to come as she and her family had not visited them when his mother had died.

According to Rinku, the accused barged into his house in the evening and entered into a scuffle. He said one of unknown accused hit his brother-in-law Vijay with a sharp weapon leaving him injured. Then the accused Sajan took out a pistol and started firing in the air leading to panic and tension. The accused later fled from the spot.

