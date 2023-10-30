Man injured in quarrel dies in hospital

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 29

Manbir Singh (33), a resident of Bhojian village, who was seriously injured in a quarrel in his native village here on Friday succumbed to injuries on Saturday night.

Resham Singh, Harman Singh, Gurpreet Singh and three brothers Gajjan Singh, Kundan Singh and Balwant Singh, who had a dispute with Manbir Singh, attacked him on Friday night with sharp-edged weapons when he was on his way back home.

Manbir Singh, who was seriously injured in the quarrel, was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar. ASI Manpreet Singh of the Chabal police station said on the statement of Manbir Singh, the police added Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code to the case, which was earlier registered under Sections 324, 506, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, on Sunday against the accused mentioned in the previous case. The accused were absconding, added the Assistant Sub-Inspector.

