Man injured in road accident succumbs to injuries

A man, identified as Lakhwinder Singh (50), who was injured in a road accident near Bagrian village on National Highway No.154, succumbed to his injuries here on Saturday.

His daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur, who was also injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Tarn Taran.

ASI Harpreet Singh of the local Sadar police said that the accident took place when the victim was going to Dargah Baba Sheikh Fatta on a motorcycle along with his daughter-in-law Amandeep Kaur to offer kheer. When he was turning from Kadgil village to Bagrian village, a speeding car coming from the rear hit his motorcycle.