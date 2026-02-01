Man injured in violent attack in Ajnala

A man was seriously injured after being attacked with firearms and sharp-edged weapons in a violent incident in the Ajnala area on Saturday.

The police have registered a case under charges of attempt to murder and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the Ajnala police station. Those named in the case include Bhavdeep Singh, alias Shera, Akash Sandhu, both residents of the same village, along with several unknown persons.

The injured, identified as Harjinder Singh (30), a resident of Bhakha Tara Singh village in Ajnala, told the police that the incident occurred while he was returning home on his motorcycle (PB-18-Y-2120). Near a gurdwara and close to a medical store in the village, a black car allegedly rammed his motorcycle from behind, causing him to fall and sustain multiple injuries.

According to the complaint, the car occupants included Bhavdeep Singh, alias Shera, Akash Sandhu, and three unidentified persons. Bhavdeep Singh was allegedly armed with a .12 bore pump-action rifle, while the others carried sharp-edged weapons.

The complainant alleged that Bhavdeep fired a shot at him with the intent to kill, but the bullet went into the air after Akash reportedly pushed the rifle upward. The attackers then allegedly assaulted him with sharp weapons, causing a head injury.

After local residents gathered at the scene, the assailants fled with their weapons. Police officials have launched a search to apprehend the accused, and further investigation is ongoing.