Man 'involved' in vehicle theft held

Our Correspondent

Mukerian, December 16

The police have arrested a man accused of lifting vehicles. A case has also been registered in this regard.

Giving information, DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk said that recently a car of Hajipur resident Satish Kumar was stolen from in front of his house. After the complaint, Hajipur police station in-charge Amarjeet Kaur along with her team scanned the footage of a CCTV camera. It was found that two persons got down from the car in front of Satish Kumar’s house in Hajipur and took away the vehicle.

While investigating the incident, the police reached the hideout of the accused at Saido Dhakki village under the Nangal Bhur police station in Pathankot district. The police also recovered two more white-colour vehicles with fake registration plates on them. Apart from this, eight number plates of Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh were recovered.

Police registered a case against the accused, Rajinder Kumar, alias Gora, a resident of Jago Bet under Bhaini Mian Khan police station in Gurdaspur district. The accused was presently residing in Saido Dhakki village under the Nangal Bhur police station in Pathankot district and was arrested.