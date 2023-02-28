Man killed after tiff over parking

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

A minor dispute over moving a bike aside took an ugly turn when some car-borne persons attacked a man with baseball bat and glass bottles, leaving him dead. Another person who came to rescue the man was injured in the attack.

The incident occurred in Waryam Singh Colony here on Sunday night. The accused fled the spot after opening fire in air.

Dispute over moving bike aside A dispute over moving a bike aside took an ugly turn when some car-borne persons attacked a man with baseball bat and glass bottles, leaving him dead. Another person who came to rescue the man was injured in the attack

Gate Hakima police station SHO Gurbinder Singh said following a preliminary probe, the police had booked Pratham, Gurdeep Singh, Ajay, Shuzal, Harpreet Singh, Shera and Vijay, besides an unidentified person on the charge of murder

The deceased has been identified as Balwinder Singh of Waryam Singh Colony and the injured was identified as Hitesh Kumar of the same locality. Kumar was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Gate Hakima police station SHO Gurbinder Singh said following a preliminary probe, the police had booked Pratham, Gurdeep Singh, Ajay, Shuzal, Harpreet Singh, Shera and Vijay, besides an unidentified person on the charge of murder. He said raids were on to nab the suspects.

Sukhwinder Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that he along with his brother Balwinder and relatives had gone to their sister’s house. He said around 10.30 pm, several persons came in two cars and starting blaring horn.

He said when he went out, the occupants asked him to move aside a bike parked on the street. He said he asked them to wait and went inside to get the keys. On this, they allegedly took out a baseball bat and glass bottles from their cars and dragged him and his brother outside and attacked them. Balwinder was seriously injured, while Hitesh who came to save him was injured in the incident. Later, they fled the spot in their cars.

The police have registered a case under Sections 302, 323, 336, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Arms Act against the suspects. Police teams are conducting raids to nab the accused.