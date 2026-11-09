Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Man killed, ASI injured in firing during Diwali-night clash in Amritsar

Man killed, ASI injured in firing during Diwali-night clash in Amritsar

Dispute over gold transaction escalates; two bullets hit policeman in leg

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:30 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
According to preliminary information, a dispute over a gold transaction had been simmering between the two groups. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

A man was killed and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) sustained bullet injuries after a dispute over a gold transaction between two groups escalated into a firing incident on Diwali night in Amritsar.

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Singh. ASI Harnek Singh, posted at the B Division police station, was also injured after being hit by two bullets in the leg. His condition was stated to be serious.

According to preliminary information, a dispute over a gold transaction had been simmering between the two groups. An argument over the matter soon escalated into a heated exchange.

A short while later, some youths allegedly opened fire, triggering panic in the area. Pratap Singh was hit by bullets and died at the spot.

Advertisement

ASI Harnek Singh, who was present at the scene, was also hit by two bullets in the leg. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details, including the identity of the assailants and the circumstances leading to the firing, are awaited.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts