Man killed, ASI injured in firing during Diwali-night clash in Amritsar

A man was killed and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) sustained bullet injuries after a dispute over a gold transaction between two groups escalated into a firing incident on Diwali night in Amritsar.

The deceased has been identified as Pratap Singh. ASI Harnek Singh, posted at the B Division police station, was also injured after being hit by two bullets in the leg. His condition was stated to be serious.

According to preliminary information, a dispute over a gold transaction had been simmering between the two groups. An argument over the matter soon escalated into a heated exchange.

A short while later, some youths allegedly opened fire, triggering panic in the area. Pratap Singh was hit by bullets and died at the spot.

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ASI Harnek Singh, who was present at the scene, was also hit by two bullets in the leg. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details, including the identity of the assailants and the circumstances leading to the firing, are awaited.