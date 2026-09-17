DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Man killed in firing; wife’s ‘illicit affair’ behind attack in Amritsar

Man killed in firing; wife’s ‘illicit affair’ behind attack in Amritsar

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:38 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deceased Jaswant Singh Kala who was shot dead by armed persons in Jandiala Guru area on late Tuesday night.
Advertisement

Motorcycle-borne youths allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at two men in Nawan Pind village, leaving one dead and the other injured on late Tuesday evening.

The incident took place outside a police post.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Nawan Pind, while the injured, Sawinder Singh from the same village, was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he is recuperating.

Advertisement

Harpal Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said on the basis of preliminary information, the police have booked four persons on charges of murder and attempt to murder. They have been identified as Rahul Singh, Karan, Prabhas and Varun, all residents of the same village. No arrest has been made so far as the accused are on the run. “Raids are on to nab the them,” the SHO added.

As per information, the reason behind the attack was the alleged illicit relationship of the victim’s wife with accused Rahul Singh.

Advertisement

Harpal Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother got married nine years ago and the couple had two children out of the wedlock.

He alleged that Jaspal’s wife developed illicit relations with Rahul Singh around two years ago and fled with him. After living with the accused for about nine months, she came back to Jaspal. The latter agreed to stay with her only after the family’s intervention.

He further alleged that around six months ago, the accused had attacked and thrashed his brother. In the FIR, he stated that his brother’s wife was still in touch with Rahul Singh.

Harpal said on Tuesday, he, along with Sawinder Singh, was on the way to Fatehpur Rajputa village when the accused opened indiscriminate fire at them, killing Jaspal on the spot and leaving Sawinder critically wounded.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts