Man killed in firing; wife’s ‘illicit affair’ behind attack in Amritsar

Motorcycle-borne youths allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at two men in Nawan Pind village, leaving one dead and the other injured on late Tuesday evening.

The incident took place outside a police post.

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The deceased has been identified as Jaspal Singh, alias Kala, a resident of Nawan Pind, while the injured, Sawinder Singh from the same village, was rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where he is recuperating.

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Harpal Singh, SHO, Jandiala police station, said on the basis of preliminary information, the police have booked four persons on charges of murder and attempt to murder. They have been identified as Rahul Singh, Karan, Prabhas and Varun, all residents of the same village. No arrest has been made so far as the accused are on the run. “Raids are on to nab the them,” the SHO added.

As per information, the reason behind the attack was the alleged illicit relationship of the victim’s wife with accused Rahul Singh.

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Harpal Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother got married nine years ago and the couple had two children out of the wedlock.

He alleged that Jaspal’s wife developed illicit relations with Rahul Singh around two years ago and fled with him. After living with the accused for about nine months, she came back to Jaspal. The latter agreed to stay with her only after the family’s intervention.

He further alleged that around six months ago, the accused had attacked and thrashed his brother. In the FIR, he stated that his brother’s wife was still in touch with Rahul Singh.

Harpal said on Tuesday, he, along with Sawinder Singh, was on the way to Fatehpur Rajputa village when the accused opened indiscriminate fire at them, killing Jaspal on the spot and leaving Sawinder critically wounded.