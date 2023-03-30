Man killed in hit-and-run in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: An unidentified person was killed in a hit and run incident on Airport Road here on Tuesday. Sub-Inspector Pargat Singh said an unidentified man was found critically injured on Airport Road. He was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body was kept in the mortuary for identification. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons and further probe was on. TNS

One held with 50-gm heroin

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested Babbu of Maqboolpura locality for allegedly possessing 50-gm heroin. The police said he was intercepted while patrolling in the New Jawahar Nagar area on Tuesday. The police said a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further probe was on to ascertain the source of the contraband.