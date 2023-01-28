Man killed in road mishap in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

A scooterist lost his life and the woman riding pillion was injured after a speeding car hit them in the BRTS lane near the Putlighar Chowk today.

Some onlookers rushed the two to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared the scooterist — identified as Chirag (24) of Model Town area — dead. His relative Sonam (23), a resident of Chheharta, who sustained serious injuries in the accident, was admitted to hospital. The passerby also managed to nab the car driver and handed him over to the police. Two other occupants of the car, however, managed to flee the spot.

The police said a case was registered against the car driver and further probe was on.

Notably, the BRTS lane was exclusively made for the plying of BRTS buses. However, the road has become prone to accidents as commuters often enter the lane, in violation of the traffic norms.