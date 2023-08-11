Man killed in road mishap on elevated road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

A man identified as Prabhjit Singh Babbu, a resident of the Bhikhind area in Tarn Tara, died when a speeding car hit him on the elevated road here today. The accident happened when the victim was driving his two-wheeler on the elevated road on a wrong side.

The impact of the collision was so strong that Babbu and his bike fell from elevated road on Ram Talai Chowk side. He died on the spot. According to information, the victim’s family lives in the holy city area. He suffered a critical head injury in the accident. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.