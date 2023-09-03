Man killed over family dispute, four booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

A 45-year-old man identified as Bikram Singh was killed by three persons with sharp weapons at Jethuwal village falling under the Kamboh police station here yesterday. The suspects were close relatives of the victim. There was a family dispute among them for the past couple of years, said the police.

Kulwant Kaur, mother of the deceased, told the police that her son had four children, including three girls, while his wife had expired years ago. She said yesterday noon, the suspects, identified as Karam Singh, alias Kalu, Ghugga and Balwinder Singh, alias Minta, came to him and entered into heated arguments over an issue.

She said the people of the area intervened and sent them to their homes. She said in the evening, Bikram was sitting on a wall in front of the house when the trio attacked him. They hit Bikram with sharp weapons which led to his death on the spot. The suspects fled from after committing the crime.

Manmeetpal Singh, investigating officer, said as per preliminary probe, the suspects had a family dispute with the victim. He said the sharp weapons inflicted a fatal injury on deceased’s neck killing him on the spot. He said the suspects were still at large. He said a case under Sections 302 and 34, IPC, was registered in this connection and raids were on to nab the trio.