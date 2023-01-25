Man killed over minor dispute

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 24

Baljinder Singh (38), a resident of Jatta village, was killed with sharp-edged weapons by his neighbours on Monday night in his native village over a minor dispute.

The Sarhali police have booked seven persons in this regard.

The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Singh, Satnam Singh, Harjit Singh, Karajdeep Singh, Randeep Singh, Ranjit Singh and Sukhi. The victim, Baljinder Singh, and his wife Prabhjot Kaur, had rushed to Sarabjit’s residence that night as he had been quarrelling with his wife. Soon after they returned to their house, the accused showed up at their residence with sharp-edged weapons. Baljinder was attacked brutally, which left him seriously injured. He was taken to a private hospital in Rasulpur village. He succumbed to his injuries soon after he was admitted to the hospital. Sarhali SHO Sukhbir Singh rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident. The SHO said a case has been registered under Sections 302,452, 148 and 149 of the IPC.