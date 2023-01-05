Man killed, son injured in firing at Tarn Taran village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 4

A man was shot dead in firing at Vein Poin village here on Tuesday night. The incident took place over taking control of the village common marriage palace (Janj Ghar). Nishan Singh (18), son of the victim, had narrow escape as he bent down to save his life during the firing. Five persons had been nominated as accused by the Sri Goindwal Sahib police. The deceased has been identified as Nihang Sukhwinder Singh (45).

The police said two of the accused had been identified as Akashdeep Singh and his father Dalbir Singh, residents of Vein Poin village, and three other accused were yet to be recognised. Both the parties had been quarrelling over taking control the village Janj Ghar over the years.

The police said victim Sukhwinder Singh and his son Nishan Singh were going to attend a religious function at Shiwala Mandir in the village when they came across the accused on the way. Akashdeep Singh fired at Sukhwinder Singh which hit him in the head killing him on the spot. Akashdeep Singh also fired at Nishan Singh who escaped by ducking. Sukhwinder Singh was brought to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital in a serious condition where the doctors declared him dead.

Eyewitnesses said the police reached the spot late and at that time the accused had fled the spot. A case has been registered.

Gurnam Singh, brother, and Kewal Singh, a close relative of the victim, held the police responsible for the murder. They said Sukhwinder in a written statement submitted to the police on December 2 last year had informed the police about threat to his life from the accused, but the police failed to give him protection.

Police took no action

The family of the victim alleged that the incident could have been avoided had the Sri Goindwal Sahib police taken action as the victim’s family had already informed the police about threat to their lives by the accused, but the police took no action as a result of which the incident took place.