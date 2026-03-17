Man killed, wife hurt in robbery attack in Tarn Taran village

A man from Dadehar Sahib village near Sarhali was killed in a robbery attempt, while his wife was seriously injured in the attack on Tuesday.

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According to information, the deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh (50). He was returning home from Sarhali town on a motorcycle with his wife, Ranjit Kaur, when they were intercepted by robbers on the way.

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The assailants allegedly attempted to snatch Ranjit Kaur’s purse. During the struggle, Harjinder Singh lost control of the motorcycle, which collided with a roadside tree. The robbers then attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the scene.

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Both Harjinder Singh and his wife were rushed to a private hospital in Tarn Taran in critical condition, where doctors declared Harjinder Singh dead.

SHO Inspector Binderjit Singh of the Sarhali police station inspected the spot along with a police team. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

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The deceased is survived by his three daughters, one of whom is married, and a son. Ranjit Kaur is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.