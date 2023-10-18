Man killed, wife, son hurt in road accident

Tarn Taran, October 17
One person died on the spot and his wife and 20-year-old son were injured in a road accident near Rampur Bhurtwind village on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Sital Singh (45), a resident of Jalalabad falling under the Verowal police station.
Injured Baljinder Kaur, his wife, and Amritpal Singh, his son, were admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar. Prem Singh, bother of the deceased, said the family was coming back home from Nagoke on a motorcycle. When they reached Rampur Bhutwind village, their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car. Sital Singh died on the spot and his wife and son were injured in the accident. The police registered a case against driver of the car.
