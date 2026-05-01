A domestic dispute turned fatal on Saturday night when a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) in Verowal. The victim has been identified as Amarnath, also known as Mukaddar Nath, a resident of Muradpur village in Tarn Taran district.

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According to police reports, Amarnath had been at the Verowal grain market for selling harvested wheat alongside his brother-in-law, Rusmat Nath. Upon returning home, an intoxicated Rusmat began physically assaulting his wife. When Amarnath attempted to intervene, Rusmat allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a knife. Amarnath later succumbed to his injuries.

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Inspector Amarjit Singh

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Virdi, SHO, Verowal police station, noted that both families initially attempted to conceal the incident. The police were only notified of the murder on Sunday evening. A case has been registered against Rusmat Nath under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused fled the scene following the attack and remains at large.