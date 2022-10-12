Man kills self, wife booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

A 38-year-old man named Rashpal Singh died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Wadala Kalan on Monday.

The police have booked his wife, Kulwinder Kaur of Bhinder on the charge of abetment to suicide. She is still at large.

ASI Sarwan Singh, the investigating officer, said a case has been registered against her under Section 306 of the IPC. An investigation is underway.