Man kills sister with sword

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 7

A 20-year-old girl, who was to get married on October 11, was killed by her elder brother in Dinewal on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Arjinder Kaur. IO Lakhwinder Singh said the accused, Gurjant Singh, was suspicious of his sister’s character. He attacked her with a sword on Friday. A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC.