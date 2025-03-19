DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Man, kin booked for thrashing wife

Man, kin booked for thrashing wife

The Tibba police on Monday registered a case against the husband of a woman and her in-laws for thrashing her. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspects on the complaint of...
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
The Tibba police on Monday registered a case against the husband of a woman and her in-laws for thrashing her.

A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspects on the complaint of Priyanka, a resident of New Vijay Nagar, Tibba. The suspects are identified as woman’s husband Harwinder Singh, alias Honey, her father-in-law Jaswant Singh, mother-in-law Rimpi, sister-in-law Davinder Kaur, brother-in-law Pardeep Kumar, alias Kaka, all residents of Purana Bazaar, Sahnewal.

The complainant told the police that she was married to Harwinder in 2024. After marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry. They also used to beat her. On March 7, 2025, her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law thrashed her with belts and sticks. Later, when she called her mother, the suspects abused her. When she, along with her mother, was going home, they cornered them on the way and again thrashed the victim. They also warned her of dire consequences if she lodges a police complaint in the matter. ASI Kamaljit Singh said after registering a case, a probe was launched in the case.

