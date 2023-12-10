Man loses Rs 1.1L to cyber fraudster

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 9

A sum of Rs 1,10,999 was siphoned off from the SBI account of Jaimal Singh, a resident of the local Police Lines, by a swindler a month back. The victim immediately lodged a complaint with the in charge, cyber branch of the district police. The swindler has been identified as Ajay kumar, a resident of 36, Gaytari Nagar, Harmada, Jaipur (Rajasthan), by the cyber branch of Tarn Taran district police.

The city police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 43 of the IT Act on Friday. Inspector Gagagdeep Singh, in charge, Cyber Crime, said further proceedings had been initiated.

