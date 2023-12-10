Man loses Rs 1.1L to cyber fraudster

Tarn Taran, December 9
A sum of Rs 1,10,999 was siphoned off from the SBI account of Jaimal Singh, a resident of the local Police Lines, by a swindler a month back. The victim immediately lodged a complaint with the in charge, cyber branch of the district police. The swindler has been identified as Ajay kumar, a resident of 36, Gaytari Nagar, Harmada, Jaipur (Rajasthan), by the cyber branch of Tarn Taran district police.
The city police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 43 of the IT Act on Friday. Inspector Gagagdeep Singh, in charge, Cyber Crime, said further proceedings had been initiated.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...