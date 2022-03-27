Man loses Rs 1.35L to phishing racket

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

In yet another cyber fraud case, Prem Singh of Sultanwind area lost Rs 1.35 lakh. He had some dispute with Paytm FASTag. He called customer care of digital wallet company for help but instead lost his hard earned money.

The Division B police station have registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection and launched further investigations. Prem Singh told the police that he had bought Paytm FASTag. He said a few days ago, he deposited Rs 1,000 into the Paytm FASTag wallet. But the amount was not credited into the same.

He said on March 23, he searched for Paytm customer care number on the internet. He said he called at that number which got disconnected automatically.

Prem said around a minute later he got a call from another number and person on other side introduced himself from customer care. He said he told him about the problem following which he sent him to a link Splashtop while asking to fill in information while assuring that FASTag would reopen again.

The complainant said he did accordingly. But he was later shocked to learn that as he got the information of withdrawal of Rs 1.35 lakh from his account. SHO Division B police station Lovedeep Singh said a case under Section 420 of the IPC and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act was registered against unidentified persons and further investigations were underway.