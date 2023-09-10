Man loses Rs 11L to travel agents

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 9

A local resident was defrauded of Rs 11 lakh by three travel agents, including a husband-wife, and another person, who promised to send him to a European country.

The suspects were identified as Manjinder Singh, his wife Narinder Kaur, residents of Nawanshahr, and Sanjay Sharma, a resident of Jalandhar. They were booked under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC. The victim, Gurpreet Singh (25), a resident of Johal Raju Singh, told the police that the suspects lured him on the pretext of sending him to Portugal. They took Rs 11 lakh for sending him abroad. He said two years had passed but the suspects neither sent him abroad nor returned his money. They even avoided his mobile phone calls.

On the basis of Gurpreet’s complaint, an inquiry was conducted by the DSP, PIB, Economic Offences, and a case was registered on Friday against the suspects.

#Tarn Taran