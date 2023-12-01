Man loses Rs 2.9L to swindlers

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 30

In a fresh instance of cybercrime, an amount of Rs 2.9 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from the account of one Raman Kumar, a resident of Shiwala Mandir, Kasel, by swindlers, who were identified as SK Firoz, a resident of Mithapukur, and Sarifa Bibi, a resident of Chander Para Sahibrampur in Murshidabad. Both the places are in West Bengal.

The police said the amount was withdrawn from the bank account of Raman Kumar and transferred to the account of SK Firoz and again transferred into the account of Sarifa Bibi.

The police said a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the suspects on Wednesday and further proceedings initiated in this connection.

#cyber crime #Tarn Taran