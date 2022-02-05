Amritsar man loses Rs 2 lakh in online fraud

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Karan Sharma, a resident of Gate Hakima police station area, has lodged a complaint with the police that some unidentified persons fraudulently withdrew Rs 2.14 lakh from his account. A case was registered following a preliminary probe, said the police. A case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons. TNS

I-T sleuths raid jewellery shop

Amritsar: The investigation wing of the Income Tax Department raided a jewellery shop for the third day on Friday. During investigation, the team found differences in stock and documents of the property. The investigation wing comprised five Deputy Directors drawn from various offices of the I-T Department situated in northern part of the country, including Jammu, Panchkula, Ambala and Ludhiana, besides Amritsar. The I-T investigation wing continued the search for the jewellery showroom situated in Guru Bazar, centuries-old gold market situated inside the walled city. The team had already visited the jeweller’s house in posh Green Avenue and his relative’s house in Gurnam Nagar. They inspected stocks and matched it with bills to ascertain any gaps. TNS

BSF constable hurt in mishap

Amritsar: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, identified as Hanumantappa, was seriously injured when a rashly driven bike hit him while he was crossing the road in Ajnala here on Wednesday. The victim sustained serious head injuries in the incident. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here. A complaint was lodged with Ajnala police on Thursday. The unidentified biker fled the spot. The police have registered a case. TNS

Woman nabbed with opium

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have arrested a woman, identified as Sheetal Kaur, a resident of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, for allegedly possessing 100gm opium. She originally hails from Pejochak village falling under the Ghuman police station in Gurdaspur. Sub-Inspector Baghel Singh said she was intercepted at a checkpoint. She was carrying a cloth bag. He said on seeing a police party she took out a polythene from her bag and threw it in the fields. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Class VIII girl molested

Tarn Taran: A Class VIII student, a resident of Valtoha village, was allegedly molested by her neighbour. The incident took place when other family members were away from home. The accused has been identified as Lovedeep Singh Labha and has been booked under Sections 354-A, 506 of the IPC, Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused was forcibly molesting her when her cousins appeared on the spot and the accused fled the scene. Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Kaur recorded the statement of the victim. The accused was absconding.