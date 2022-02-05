in brief

Amritsar man loses Rs 2 lakh in online fraud

Amritsar man loses Rs 2 lakh in online fraud

Karan Sharma, a resident of Gate Hakima police station area, has lodged a complaint with the police that some unidentified persons fraudulently withdrew Rs 2.14 lakh from his account. - File photo

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Karan Sharma, a resident of Gate Hakima police station area, has lodged a complaint with the police that some unidentified persons fraudulently withdrew Rs 2.14 lakh from his account. A case was registered following a preliminary probe, said the police. A case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons. TNS

I-T sleuths raid jewellery shop

Amritsar: The investigation wing of the Income Tax Department raided a jewellery shop for the third day on Friday. During investigation, the team found differences in stock and documents of the property. The investigation wing comprised five Deputy Directors drawn from various offices of the I-T Department situated in northern part of the country, including Jammu, Panchkula, Ambala and Ludhiana, besides Amritsar. The I-T investigation wing continued the search for the jewellery showroom situated in Guru Bazar, centuries-old gold market situated inside the walled city. The team had already visited the jeweller’s house in posh Green Avenue and his relative’s house in Gurnam Nagar. They inspected stocks and matched it with bills to ascertain any gaps. TNS

BSF constable hurt in mishap

Amritsar: A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, identified as Hanumantappa, was seriously injured when a rashly driven bike hit him while he was crossing the road in Ajnala here on Wednesday. The victim sustained serious head injuries in the incident. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here. A complaint was lodged with Ajnala police on Thursday. The unidentified biker fled the spot. The police have registered a case. TNS

Woman nabbed with opium

Amritsar: The Amritsar rural police have arrested a woman, identified as Sheetal Kaur, a resident of Jalgaon in Maharashtra, for allegedly possessing 100gm opium. She originally hails from Pejochak village falling under the Ghuman police station in Gurdaspur. Sub-Inspector Baghel Singh said she was intercepted at a checkpoint. She was carrying a cloth bag. He said on seeing a police party she took out a polythene from her bag and threw it in the fields. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Class VIII girl molested

Tarn Taran: A Class VIII student, a resident of Valtoha village, was allegedly molested by her neighbour. The incident took place when other family members were away from home. The accused has been identified as Lovedeep Singh Labha and has been booked under Sections 354-A, 506 of the IPC, Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused was forcibly molesting her when her cousins appeared on the spot and the accused fled the scene. Sub-Inspector Sukhbir Kaur recorded the statement of the victim. The accused was absconding.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

2
Jalandhar

ED gets custody of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew until February 8

3
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

4
Trending

Was Allu Arjun's signature style in Pushpa inspired by Shehnaaz Gill? Here's a proof

5
Nation

Businessman booked for using wife's Aadhaar card to check into hotel with girlfriend

6
Punjab Election

Punjab polls: Does Congress have a Plan B for Punjab? Is 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

7
Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

8
Entertainment

Porn case: SC grants protection from arrest to Sherlyn Chopra

9
Delhi

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

10
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

Don't Miss

View All
PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Top Stories

China’s bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament

Slams renaming of places in Arunachal

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar

'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress’

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Amritsar district witnesses 2 deaths; 69 new Covid cases reported

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

City gets 24-mm rainfall in 2 days

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

481 illegal debris dumpers challaned in 2021

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released