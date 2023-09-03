Man loses bike, cellphone to robbers

Tarn Taran, September 2
Three masked miscreants robbed motorcycle and mobile phone from one Sandeep Singh, a resident of Baghiari village, on gunpoint yesterday. Sandeep was going to nearby Sohal village on his bike.
When Sandeep reached near Dode village, robbers stopped him and threatened to kill him if he resisted.
The Chabal police on the victim’s statement registered a case against three suspects.
