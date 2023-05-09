Man loses Rs 1.27 lakh in online fraud in Tarn Taran village

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Mandep Singh, a resident of Fatehbad village, was taken aback when he got to know that a sum of Rs 1,27,600 was fraudulently transferred from his account with HDFC Bank on March 7. The victim lodged a complaint with the Goindwal Sahib police on March 20. The police said the complaint was investigated by the DSP, Punjab Bureau of Investigation (PBI) (economic crime cyber crime), Tarn Taran. Investigation into in the complaint revealed that the money had been transferred to Naveen Kumar, a resident of Panchamrit Budh grah Bagwada (Madhya Pradesh) village. A case under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, had been registered against the accused. OC

Man booked for storing crackers

Amritsar: The Gate Hakima police have booked Sahib Singh of Aman Avenue for allegedly storing firecrackers in an illegal manner. The police seized 800 firecrackers and 10,000 empty shells of crackers from the spot while the accused managed to flee the spot. A case under Section 9-B of the Explosives Act was registered against him.