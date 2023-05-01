Man loses Rs 1.28 lakh in online fraud in Amritsar

Amritsar: Unknown online fraudsters duped a local resident, identified as Sudhir Sehgal, by fraudulently withdrawing Rs 1.28 lakh from his bank account. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120- B, IPC, against unknown persons. TNS
Woman dies by suicide, son held
Amritsar: Perturbed over the repeated harassment by her son, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday. The police have booked her son Vishal Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Chowk Manna Singh, on the charge of abetment to suicide. He was arrested by the police later on. Santosh Kumar, complainant and husband of the victim, said the accused used to often demand money from his mother. She was disturbed over his habit and told him that she would end her life if he did not stop this, but the accused did not care, forcing her to take the extreme step.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
Go to Jantar Mantar, listen to 'mann ki baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi
Sibal, a senior advocate, has represented the wrestlers in t...
US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake
Police still searching for Texas man accused of killing five...
G7 business group endorses India's G20 theme of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'
'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Futur...