Man loses Rs 1.28 lakh in online fraud in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Unknown online fraudsters duped a local resident, identified as Sudhir Sehgal, by fraudulently withdrawing Rs 1.28 lakh from his bank account. The police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 120- B, IPC, against unknown persons. TNS

Woman dies by suicide, son held

Amritsar: Perturbed over the repeated harassment by her son, a woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday. The police have booked her son Vishal Kumar, alias Sunny, a resident of Chowk Manna Singh, on the charge of abetment to suicide. He was arrested by the police later on. Santosh Kumar, complainant and husband of the victim, said the accused used to often demand money from his mother. She was disturbed over his habit and told him that she would end her life if he did not stop this, but the accused did not care, forcing her to take the extreme step.