Man loses Rs 1.6 lakh to online fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 9

A Pandori Waraich resident Bhupinder Singh has lost Rs 1.6 lakh to online fraudsters. The incident occurred in April this year. A case was registered by the Kamboh police following investigation.

The complainant told the police that on April 4, he received a message on his cellphone that Rs 235 had been deducted from his Paytm wallet through FASTag at Waryam Nangal toll plaza for his journey on March 23.

Bhupinder said he filed a complaint with the Paytm and also tried to contact the toll plaza authorities, but failed to get any response. The complainant said he called an online number and a person identified himself as Rajiv Shukla, a customer care executive at FASTag, answered the call.

Bhupinder said Shukla sent a link on his cellphone for filing details. The complainant said he got an oral message of the OTP on his phone. As he filled the OTP on the link, he received a message that

Rs 1,60,479 had been withdrawn from his account. The police have registered a case and started further probe.