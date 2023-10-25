Naushehra Pannuan man loses Rs 19.6 lakh to four swindlers

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, October 24

A gang of four swindlers has defrauded a man of Rs 19.6 lakh. The victim is a resident of Naushehra Pannuan. The suspects are residents of New Delhi. They have been identified as Junaib Maksood, Maksoor Alam, Mohammad Junaid and Avitla Andhrukshchar.

The police said the suspects during the period from July 1, 2022, to August 23, 2022, fraudulently withdrew the amount from the bank account of the victim, identified as Jarnail Singh.

The victim lodged a complaint with the police, which was transferred to the cybercrime branch by the DSP (Economic offences). After taking legal opinion, the police registered a case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC against four suspects.

