Man murdered near Amritsar railway station, 1 held

Amardeep Singh, a resident of Jagdamba Colony, was allegedly killed by a group of armed assailants near Liberty Market, located opposite the Amritsar railway station, in the early hours of Monday.

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Gurpreet Singh, SHO of the Civil Lines police station, said that statements of the victim’s family members have been recorded and a case has been registered in this regard. He added that one of the accused has been arrested, while further investigations are underway to identify and arrest his accomplices.

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He said that, according to the preliminary probe, a monetary dispute appears to be the motive behind the incident.