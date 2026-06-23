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Home / Amritsar / Man murdered near Amritsar railway station, 1 held

Man murdered near Amritsar railway station, 1 held

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:20 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Amardeep Singh, a resident of Jagdamba Colony, was allegedly killed by a group of armed assailants near Liberty Market, located opposite the Amritsar railway station, in the early hours of Monday.

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Gurpreet Singh, SHO of the Civil Lines police station, said that statements of the victim’s family members have been recorded and a case has been registered in this regard. He added that one of the accused has been arrested, while further investigations are underway to identify and arrest his accomplices.

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He said that, according to the preliminary probe, a monetary dispute appears to be the motive behind the incident.

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