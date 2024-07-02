Tarn Taran: Man nabbed with 1kg heroin, Rs 35K drug money

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 1

A police party led by sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh arrested one person and recovered 1kg of heroin and Rs 35,000 drug money from his possession. The value of the consignment was estimated at Rs 5 crore in the international market.

SSP Ashwani Kapur today said the suspect, was identified as Mahanbir Singh Mangu, a resident of Wara Sher Singh village falling under the jurisdiction of the Patti Sadar police station.

The suspect was booked under Sections 21C, 27A, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SSP added. The suspect was produced in a court on Monday which sent him to three-day police remand.

#Tarn Taran