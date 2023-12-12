Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 11

The Jandiala Guru police have arrested a drug peddler identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Devidaspura village, and recovered 300 gm of heroin from his possession. The police also recovered Rs 3.1 lakh drug money from him.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further investigation was in progress, the police said.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, SP), Punjab Bureau of Investigation, said a police party on patrol duty in Nava Pind village received a tip-off that Vijay was involved in drug peddling in the area.

He said Vijay was going from Devidaspura village to Nava Pind village on his white coloured scooter without registration number plate. The police team laid a naka at Wadala Johal village. The suspect was intercepted at the naka and during search, the police seized 300 gm of contraband and Rs 3.10 lakh drug money from his possession. The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to police remand.