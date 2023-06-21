Man nabbed with 60-gm contraband

Amritsar, June 20
The city police have nabbed a person with 60-gm heroin. The accused has been identified as Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha, a resident of Bhaini village here.
Gurwinder Singh, Station House Officer, Chheharta police station, said a police team on patrol arrested the accused and recovered the heroin. The accused would be produced in a court. He will be interrogated in depth and his backward and forward links ascertained. Investigation was underway, the SHO added.
