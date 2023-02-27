Man opens fire at kin’s house in Amritsar, one injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

Upset over not being invited to a wedding, a man, along with his accomplices, created a ruckus and fired at the residence of his relatives in the Model Town area of Khandwala here last night.

One person identified as Satpal Singh, a relative of the groom, was injured in the incident and was taken to a hospital. The police have booked Gursewak Singh and his unidentified accomplices. Raids are being carried out to nab them.

The mother of the groom said they could not invite several relatives, including Gursewak, for some reasons.

She said a function was underway at 10 pm, when Gursewak came there and started creating a scene and when she objected, he allegedly started using foul language and called his accomplices.

They opened fire at the house and Satpal was injured. The miscreants later fled the scene. Chheharta SHO Gurwinder Singh said a case had been registered.