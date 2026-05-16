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Home / Amritsar / Man out on bail gunned down by assailants

Man out on bail gunned down by assailants

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:14 PM May 16, 2026 IST
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A 35-year-old man was shot dead by three armed assailants riding a motorcycle at Ram Khara village under the Sadar police station in Patti on Saturday.

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The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Jhuggian Kalu village. According to the police, Gurpreet was standing at a place in Ram Khara when the three armed men opened fire on him, killing him on the spot before fleeing the scene.

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SP (Headquarters) Sukhinder Singh said that the victim had recently come out on bail in a murder case. He added that Gurpreet worked in the local grain market. The SP said forensic teams had been called to the crime scene to collect evidence.

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The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and formed special teams to trace and arrest them. The police have also released photographs of the suspects to aid the investigation.

The SP said that preliminary investigations suggest the murder may have been the result of personal enmity.

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