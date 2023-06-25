Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 24

A local resident, identified as Jagmohan Singh, was duped by an unknown person by posing as a cop of Delhi Police. The swindler extorted Rs 4.5 lakh from him while threatening to implicate his son in a criminal case.

Fraudster had demanded Rs 10L from victim In his complaint to the police, Jagmohan Singh said on June 5, his son went to Delhi by air for some work. He said after his departure, he got a call around 11.30 am on WhatsApp. The unknown caller said he was a cop of Delhi Police. He said his son was found sitting in a taxi with a criminal. He said his son had been arrested and got terrified.

He said the cop demanded Rs 10 lakh from him in case he wanted his son Harveen to be released. He gave a bank account which was in the name of Priti Devi. He said during the call he heard some cries in the background following this the family got frightened and could not guess that it could be a fraudulent call. He said as he did not have such a big amount he transferred Rs 4.5 lakh in the account.

His son Harveen Singh had gone to Delhi for some work on the same day. The incident occurred on June 5 while a case was registered on Thursday following a probe conducted by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP).

He said later they got a call from Harveen. When he asked about his well-being and narrated the entire incident, he said nothing of that sort had happened to him and he was quite well. This left the family shocked and they lodged a complaint with the police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said a case was registered after a preliminary probe by a senior police official and now further probe was on.

Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station, said a case under Sections 384 and 420 of the IPC was registered and a probe had been launched. “We have sought details of the account in which money was transferred by the bank authorities,” he added.