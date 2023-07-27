Man robbed of car

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 26

Several unidentified armed persons snatched a car from a local resident, identified as Nitin Gupta, of Basant Avenue locality here on Tuesday. The incident occurred on the Mahal village flyover last night. The police have registered a case in this connection, but they have not yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

Harinder Singh, Station House Officer, Cantonment police station, said in his complaint Nitin Gupta (19) stated that he along with his friend Kanav Sabharwal of Housing Board Colony, Green Avenue, was standing with their car on the Mahal village flyover around 8.30pm when around three bike-borne persons appeared on the spot.

They were armed with a pistol. He said the accused pointed the pistol and threatened to kill them and demanded to hand over the keys of the car to them. The accused also snatched their mobile phones. One of the accused entered the car and drove it way while two others escaped on their bike.

He said following his complaint the police registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Arms Act against unidentified miscreants. He said CCTVs in the area were being scanned for finding some clues about the snatchers.