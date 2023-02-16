Man robbed of cash, cellphone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Five unidentified armed persons assaulted a man and robbed him of cash and a mobile phone here on Tuesday. The incident took place near the Verka milk plant in Verka. Complainant Kishan Kumar told the police that he was going towards the city side. When he reached near the Verka milk plant around 10.30 pm, he stopped to answer the nature’s call. In the meantime, five persons came there in an SUV. They attacked him with a sharp weapon on his head and snatched his purse containing Rs 2,000. The suspects also took away his mobile phone before fleeing from the spot. TNS

Juvenile held for snatching

Amritsar: The Division B police arrested a juvenile for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a local resident, identified as Diljit Kumar. The police also booked two of his accomplices, identified as Vishal and Harsh, who were absconding. TNS

Four nabbed with heroin

Amritsar: The Jandiala police have arrested three persons for drug peddling and recovered 8-gm heroin, an electronic scale and an SUV from their possession. Those arrested were identified as Tejinder Singh of Tangra, Surjit Singh and Harpreet Singh of Ballian Manjhpur village. Sub-inspector Heera Singh said the police had laid a naka near Mallian village. The suspects were signalled to stop for checking at the naka. During search, the police confiscated the contraband and the electronic scale from them. Meanwhile, the Lopoke police have confiscated 20-gm heroin from Ranjit Singh of Khiala Kalan village.