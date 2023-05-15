Man robbed of cash, mobile; 1 in police net

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 14

A dhaba worker, Kishan Singh Dabola, was robbed while he was on his way back to his residence on Thursday night. Four motorcycle-borne miscreants stopped him on way near the entry gate of Gali Chhapar wali, Tarn Taran. They threatened him with a sharp weapon and robbed his of his mobile phone, charger and Rs 1,000 in cash.

Kishan, who came here from UP, managed to identify the suspects One of the suspects, identified as Karan, has been arrested. Three others, who are still absconding, have been identified as Saurabh, Aniket and kuljit Singh Vishal. All four suspects are residents of Mohalla Guru-Ka-Khooh of Tarn Taran.

The police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC.