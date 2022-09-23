Man robbed of mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Two unidentified bike-borne armed persons snatched a mobile phone from a local resident, identified as Karan Kumar. He was returning home on the intervening night of September 20 and 21 when the incident took place. Karan told the police that as he reached near Borian Wala bazaar, the accused stopped him by brandishing a dagger and snatched his mobile phone and purse. Division D police have registered a case in this regard. TNS

illegal cracker sale: 1 arrested

Amritsar: Gate Hakima police have arrested Amardeep Singh of Fateh Singh Colony in Anngarh area for allegedly dealing in firecrackers in an illegal manner. Raj Kumar, in-charge, Anngarh police chowki, said the police recovered 10,280 rockets from his possession. He

was booked under Section

9-B of the Explosive Act in

this regard. He was later released on bail. TNS

Banned material seized from jail

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities confiscated two mobile phones and around 89 packets of cigarettes, besides other prohibited material which were found abandoned in the high-security jail complex. Ravail Singh, Assistant Superintendent of jail, said the material was apparently thrown from outside into the jail. Besides two mobile phones and packets of cigarettes, they recovered four packets of papers used for consuming charas, 12 packets of tobacco, a mobile headphone, a mobile charging adaptor, two mobile charging cables and a bottle containing around 500ml of liquor. A case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons and Excise Acts was registered against unidentified persons. TNS

Two held for taking drugs

Amritsar: Ranjit Avenue police have arrested Karanbir Singh of Chogawan and Rajbir Singh of Kawe village while allegedly consuming drugs. The police recovered a silver paper, Rs 10 currency note formed as pipe and a lighter. They were consuming drugs in an SUV near E-block market of posh Ranjit Avenue locality. They were nabbed after a police team found smoke coming out of their SUV. A case has been registered. TNS

38-yr-old man electrocuted

Tarn Taran: Raminderjit Singh (38), a local resident, was electrocuted at his residence while fixing an electric defect here on Wednesday. The victim was a resident of Balia Manjhpur village (Amritsar). He had returned to the country after his eight-year stay in Australia and was going to start a business in Tarn Taran for which he had purchased his house here. During the renovation work of the building, he was fixing an electric problem when he touched a naked live wire and was electrocuted on the spot. City police ASI Lakhwinder Singh said a report under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered.