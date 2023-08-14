Man robbed of motorcycle

Tarn Taran, August 13
A motorcyclist was robbed of his bike by three motorcycle-borne personsby brandishing him a sword at Khara village here on Saturday noon.
Victim Sarup Singh, a resident of Khara village, identified the robbers as Harbinder Singh and Malkit Singh, both of Dhigana village, and Danial Dani of Paringri village. Riding a motorcycle, the victim was on his way back to his village from Chohla Sahib village.
The robbers threatened him with a sword and took away his motorcycle, purse containing Rs 450 cash, Aadhaar card and other documents. The robbers fled towards the Chohla Sahib side. On the statement of Sarup Singh, Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC.
