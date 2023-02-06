Man runs pillar to post in search of his daughter

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 5

A person belonging to down-trodden section has been running from pillar to post to trace his teenage daughter, who has allegedly been abducted by some influential persons, for over the last four months.

Sharing his tale of woes here on Sunday, Resham Singh of Singhpura (Bhikhiwind area), complainant and father of the missing girl, said AAP leader from Patti Parveen Kumar and his wife Kiran Kaur, Sema of Mallowal village and Sachin Bhasin of Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) were booked by the Patti police.

He said he came in contact with the accused through his relatives. The accused assured him of getting his daughter work. On being lured by them, he handed over his teenage daughter to Parveen Kumar and his wife Kiran Kaur in July last year in Patti town.

They arranged to send his daughter to Bareilly with Sachin Kumar. Resham Singh said he received a mobile call from his daughter from Bareilly on September 20 last year. She was asking him to take her back from Bareilly. He said after that her mobile was switched off and she could not be contacted. He went to Patti to meet Parveen Kumar and his wife Kiran Kaur to take back his daughter, but they kept dilly-dallying on doing the needful in this regard.

He said since then he had been visiting the Bhikhiwind police and the Bareilly police to locate his daughter. When contacted, Sub-Inspector Hardyal Singh, posted with the Patti (City) police station, said a case under Sections 363, 366-A, 367 and 120-B of the IPC had been registered against the four accused here on Saturday. The SI said the accused were absconding and raids were being conducted to arrest them.

The complainant has urged administrative officials and the state government to intervene and help him locate his daughter.