in brief

Man shoots himself in Tarn Taran, dies

Man shoots himself in Tarn Taran, dies

A 26-year-old resident of Tarn Taran committed suicide after shooting himself with his licenced revolver in Patti on Monday at his automobile agency. Gursimran Singh, the deceased, was running his agency in Patti. He got married 10 months ago.

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A 26-year-old resident of Tarn Taran committed suicide after shooting himself with his licenced revolver in Patti on Monday at his automobile agency. Gursimran Singh, the deceased, was running his agency in Patti. He got married 10 months ago. Baljinder Singh Aulakh, SHO, Patti city, said according to Paramjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, he was mentally disturbed. A complaint under Section 174 of the CrPC was lodged by the police and the postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Kyrgyzstan national held

Amritsar: The Rajasansi police arrested Alishia, a Kyrgyzstan Republic resident, as she did not have any documents, including her passport. The police got information on helpline 112 regarding her presence in the area. A case under Section 3 of the Passport Act and Section 14 of the Foreign Act was registered against her. IO Bhupinder Kaur said the police got a tip-off that a Russian girl was standing near old bus stop of Rajasansi area. She said it was suspected that she might have committed some crime. She said the police reached the spot and took her into custody. Following preliminary probe, she could not produce any documents. Therefore, a case was registered and further probe was on. TNS

Covid: 9 positive cases reported

Amritsar: With nine positive cases reported on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases from the district has increased to 59,323. The district health authorities have reported recovery of two patients, taking the recovery count to 57,619. The district, at present, has 23 active cases. TNS

Councillor threatened

Amritsar: On the eve of assembly poll, around 20 persons and supporters of notorious gangster-turned-priest Sonu Kangla barged into the house of Mitanjali Sharma, MC councillor from Ward No.49, in the Hall Gate area, under Amritsar Central, from where Kangla’s mother Dalbir Kaur was contesting on the BSP ticket against sitting MLA and Deputy CM OP Soni. In her complaint, she said the accused after entering her house took the name of Sonu Kangla and tried to intimidate her into supporting his mother in the elections. She said they somehow pushed them out of the house and bolted the doors. She said the accused broke the door and the locks of her office. She said she immediately informed the police. A large number of police personnel, including Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, reached the spot. He said a case was registered and further investigations were under progress to identify the suspects after analysing CCTV cameras in the area. The police have registered a case under Sections 452, 427, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against unidentified persons in this regard.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

4
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

5
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day
Haryana

Killer roads: 13 lives lost in Haryana every day

Top Stories

Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing

US creating fear and panic: China

Posturing won’t resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar

Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC

Maharashtra minister held under PMLA

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA

Court sends him to ED custody till March 3

Cong’s Amritsar MP targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...

Won’t allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris

EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

First-timers vote for change, growth

Punjab poll: First-timers vote for change, growth

Four poll-related FIRs in Bathinda

Malwa: Brisk polling in crucial belt

Borders with Haryana, Rajasthan sealed

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated