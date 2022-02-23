Man shoots himself in Tarn Taran, dies

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A 26-year-old resident of Tarn Taran committed suicide after shooting himself with his licenced revolver in Patti on Monday at his automobile agency. Gursimran Singh, the deceased, was running his agency in Patti. He got married 10 months ago. Baljinder Singh Aulakh, SHO, Patti city, said according to Paramjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, he was mentally disturbed. A complaint under Section 174 of the CrPC was lodged by the police and the postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC

Kyrgyzstan national held

Amritsar: The Rajasansi police arrested Alishia, a Kyrgyzstan Republic resident, as she did not have any documents, including her passport. The police got information on helpline 112 regarding her presence in the area. A case under Section 3 of the Passport Act and Section 14 of the Foreign Act was registered against her. IO Bhupinder Kaur said the police got a tip-off that a Russian girl was standing near old bus stop of Rajasansi area. She said it was suspected that she might have committed some crime. She said the police reached the spot and took her into custody. Following preliminary probe, she could not produce any documents. Therefore, a case was registered and further probe was on. TNS

Covid: 9 positive cases reported

Amritsar: With nine positive cases reported on Tuesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases from the district has increased to 59,323. The district health authorities have reported recovery of two patients, taking the recovery count to 57,619. The district, at present, has 23 active cases. TNS

Councillor threatened

Amritsar: On the eve of assembly poll, around 20 persons and supporters of notorious gangster-turned-priest Sonu Kangla barged into the house of Mitanjali Sharma, MC councillor from Ward No.49, in the Hall Gate area, under Amritsar Central, from where Kangla’s mother Dalbir Kaur was contesting on the BSP ticket against sitting MLA and Deputy CM OP Soni. In her complaint, she said the accused after entering her house took the name of Sonu Kangla and tried to intimidate her into supporting his mother in the elections. She said they somehow pushed them out of the house and bolted the doors. She said the accused broke the door and the locks of her office. She said she immediately informed the police. A large number of police personnel, including Police Commissioner Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill, reached the spot. He said a case was registered and further investigations were under progress to identify the suspects after analysing CCTV cameras in the area. The police have registered a case under Sections 452, 427, 323, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC against unidentified persons in this regard.