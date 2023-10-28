Man shot at after tiff at birthday party

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 27

One person was shot in Burj Colonian village falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station on Wednesday night after a tiff between two sides participating in a birthday party. The participants were under the influence of liquor and dancing to the tune of DJ.

Six persons have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act. An injured Varinder Singh has been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where his condition is said to be stable.

Sub-inspector Narinder Singh said the injured was participating in the birthday celebrations of his cousin’s son. Suddenly, Sahil, a resident of Bhariwal (Amritsar) village, fired in the air from his pistol. Varinder tried to restrain him and a verbal duel took place between the two sides. Sahil called his associates to the spot and they attacked Varinder Singh. Sahil fired at Varinder with his illegal pistol. Varinder Singh was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for treatment of bullet injuries.

The police said that a case under Section 307, 452, 323, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25,27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. The accused fled from the spot.

#Tarn Taran