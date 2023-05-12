Man shot at by armed assailants, 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Yuvraj Singh, a resident of Tong village, was shot at by unidentified armed assailants in the village. He sustained bullet injuries in the leg. The suspects managed to escape after people started gathering at the spot.

The incident took place on Monday night, while the case in this regard was registered yesterday. The police have started further probe into the matter.

The complainant told the police that he, along with his friend Prabhdeep Singh, had gone to keep reaper shaft at the house in the village on their SUV bearing registration number PB-02-CV-9555. He said they parked the SUV in the street and went inside the house to keep the reaper shaft. When they returned, three unidentified persons came there. Two of them were armed with pistols, while one was carrying a baseball bat. He said one of the accused fired at him. He suffered bullet injury on his leg. He raised an alarm, following which people started gathering at the spot. The suspects fled the spot in a car while firing into the air.

The police have registered a case under Section 307 and 452 of the IPC and Section 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons. The police said further investigations were on to identify the suspects.