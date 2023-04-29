Man shot at in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, April 28
Shamir Singh, a resident of Plasaur village here, was shot at near his village on Wednesday by three unidentified motorcycle-borne armed men. Shamir was going on his motorcycle to Amritsar when on way he was stopped by three unidentified armed men. He suffred an injury his arm and was admitted to an Amritsar hospital.
Baldev Singh, ASI, said a case under Sections 307, 341 and 506 of the IPC had been registered.
