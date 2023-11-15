Man shot at, injured on Diwali night

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 14

Prabhjit Singh, a resident of the local Kajikot road, was shot at by his neighbour on Diwali night. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar where his condition is said to be stable. Jhilmil Singh Fauji, neighbour of the injured, has been booked under Section 307 of IPC read along with Section 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Prabhjit Singh, in his complaint to city police, Tarn Taran, said that on Diwali night, he was displaying lights on the roof of his house when the accused Jhilmil Singh opened fire as a result of which he was injured and had to be admitted to a hospital in Amritsar. The two had entered into an altercation some time back and were not on good terms. The accused is absconding, said police.

#Diwali #Tarn Taran